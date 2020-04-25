generic emergency lights.jpg (copy)

A motorcyclist died on the scene of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a Honda passenger car and a Suzuki motorcycle.

The car was turning left when the motorcyclist crashed into the car at a high rate of speed, troopers say.

The motorcyclist is a male Winston-Salem resident, but no other information has been provided.

The 6600 block of Reynolda Road was closed in both directions.

