A motorcyclist died on the scene of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash involved a Honda passenger car and a Suzuki motorcycle.
The car was turning left when the motorcyclist crashed into the car at a high rate of speed, troopers say.
The motorcyclist is a male Winston-Salem resident, but no other information has been provided.
The 6600 block of Reynolda Road was closed in both directions.
