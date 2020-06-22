COVID19 Mask

Sandra Johnson, who has COPD, wears gloves and a mask as prevention against COVID-19 as she unloads groceries from her shopping cart at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Parkway on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200410w_nws_mask

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Monday he will likely impose a requirement that people wear face masks in public if Gov. Roy Cooper does not do so Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joines said the requirement would likely be similar to one put into effect in Greensboro on Monday by Mayor Nancy Vaughan. 

The requirement in Greensboro goes into effect at 5 p.m.Tuesday, but Joines said any rule imposed here would allow a short period of time for people to get ready.

Joines said he would prefer that any rules on face coverings be statewide, so that everyone is following the same rules.

But Joines said he is prepared to act alone under his emergency powers if need be.

"It is a pretty effective way to protect the public," Joines said, adding that studies show masks decrease the chances of passing on the coronavirus. 

Joines said enforcement would rely on persuasion, and doesn't see police issuing many tickets.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments