Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Monday he will likely impose a requirement that people wear face masks in public if Gov. Roy Cooper does not do so Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joines said the requirement would likely be similar to one put into effect in Greensboro on Monday by Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
The requirement in Greensboro goes into effect at 5 p.m.Tuesday, but Joines said any rule imposed here would allow a short period of time for people to get ready.
Joines said he would prefer that any rules on face coverings be statewide, so that everyone is following the same rules.
But Joines said he is prepared to act alone under his emergency powers if need be.
"It is a pretty effective way to protect the public," Joines said, adding that studies show masks decrease the chances of passing on the coronavirus.
Joines said enforcement would rely on persuasion, and doesn't see police issuing many tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.