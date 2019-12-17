Jerome Andrew Dickerson will likely have to wait until next year to learn whether a Forsyth County judge grants his motion to vacate his murder conviction based on the allegation that his trial attorney didn’t do enough to defend him.
Dickerson, 33, is serving a sentence of life without parole after a Forsyth County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Willie M. Johnson, 25, whose body was found lying in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Apostolic Church. Winston-Salem police said Johnson was shot early on the morning of July 19, 2003. Forsyth County prosecutors relied on Tyrone Davis, who said he witnessed the shooting, to argue that Dickerson killed Johnson in a case of mistaken identity.
After a hearing that lasted a day and a half, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court said he wants to take the time to review the trial transcript, exhibits and legal opinions before issuing a decision on Dickerson’s motion for appropriate relief, which is a kind of appeal that is handled in Superior Court. That decision will likely come early next year.
At the time of his arrest, Dickerson was 17. In court papers and during the hearing, his attorneys, Beth McNeill and Mani Dexter, argued that Dickerson’s trial attorney, Clark Fischer, failed to do the proper investigation that would have uncovered evidence to help in Dickerson’s defense. That includes evidence they argued would have undermined Davis’ credibility as a witness.
Davis told Winston-Salem police and later told jurors at trial that he was with Dickerson as they committed property crimes, including stealing cars, and that he saw Dickerson shoot Johnson because Dickerson confused Johnson with another teenager, Joe Martin, who was 17 at the time. McNeill also cites witnesses that say the shooting happened earlier than Davis said it did.
In closing arguments Tuesday, McNeill said Davis’ version of events are implausible and if Fischer had done the requisite amount of investigation, he would have been able to present compelling evidence to jurors to prove it. Instead of investigating and presenting evidence, Fischer decided to rely on cross-examining Davis and giving a closing argument, she said.
Fischer did not attend the hearing nor did he testify. On Monday, while in another courtroom, Fischer said he could not comment on the case.
Jason Hunter, a private investigator that McNeill and Dexter hired, went to the crime scene at around the same time as witnesses said they heard shooting and took pictures and produced a videotape of the scene from the vantage point of where Davis said he was standing. McNeill has argued in court documents that Davis was standing more than 200 feet away at a time when there was little lighting and it was dark outside.
Davis couldn’t possibly have seen Dickerson shoot anyone from where he was standing, McNeill said. And Dickerson knew Martin and a picture of Martin from 2003 would have proved to jurors that Johnson and Martin looked nothing alike, she said. Additionally, she said, it makes no sense that Dickerson would have had a conversation with Johnson, as Davis testified, and then shot him if Dickerson truly thought Johnson was Martin.
Forsyth County prosecutors Penn Broyhill and Morgan Reece urged Hall to dismiss Dickerson’s appeal and uphold the conviction. Broyhill said that based on the trial transcript, Fischer did all he could to undermine Davis’ credibility in his cross-examination.
“I would not just contend that Mr. Fischer was adequate in his cross-examination,” Broyhill said. “He was excellent.”
It would be wrong for a court to second-guess strategic decisions that Fischer made in consultation with Dickerson during the trial, Broyhill argued.
Under that cross-examination, Davis made several admissions that helped cast doubt on his testimony, Broyhill said. Despite all of that, the jury still convicted Dickerson, he said.
Broyhill also pointed out that Dickerson and Fischer were not called to testify in the hearing on Dickerson’s appeal. Fischer could have answered questions about the moves he made in his defense of Dickerson, he said.
Stephen Walker, a co-defendant who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Johnson’s death, also testified partly in connection to a claim in Dickerson’s appeal about newly-discovered evidence. Hall dismissed that part of Dickerson’s appeal.
