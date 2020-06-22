A Winston-Salem man who was arrested in Arizona on outstanding warrants has been indicted on charges that he raped and sexually assaulted two girls.
Enrique Martinez-Garcia, 41, of Weatherwood Court was taken into custody on June 3 in Eloy, Ariz., on a felony arrest warrant. The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that according to court documents, Martinez-Garcia was wanted by the Winston-Salem Police Department on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and statutory rape.
On Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted him for two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
According to the indictments, one of the girls was 9 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. Indictments said the alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 1 and June 30 of 2009. The indictments also allege that Martinez-Garcia sexually assaulted a girl when she was 10. According to the indictments, the alleged abuse occurred between April 28 and April 29 of 2020.
He was being held in jail in Pinal County, Arizona, pending an extradition hearing that was scheduled for June 19. It is not clear whether he has been transported back to Forsyth County.
