A Winston-Salem man has been indicted for fatally shooting a cab driver in March 2018.
Calvin Lee Moore Jr., 27, of the 4200 block of Whitfield Road was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of Richard Dorman Webb, 49. The indictment moves the case from district court to superior court, where either a plea arrangement is made or a trial is scheduled.
Webb’s body was found after Winston-Salem police officers responded at 3:50 a.m. March 8, 2018, to a report that a Classic Cab was parked near Forest Park Elementary School with the door open. Officers said Webb’s body was in the driver’s seat.
Winston-Salem police would later say that Webb had been shot in the back. According to search warrants, Moore told Winston-Salem police detectives in an interview that he had shot Webb with a handgun that police recovered from the house where Moore was found after the shooting.
Moore had called for a cab at 2 a.m. the morning of March 8, 2018. His sister told police, according to search warrants, that he routinely called for a cab from a house on Whitfield Road to go to a house in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street. The house on Peachtree Street is about a block away from where Webb’s body was found, according to the search warrants.
Police found various items scattered in the cab, including Webb’s cell phone. Winston-Salem police believed that a possible robbery had occurred, the search warrants said. Police have not publicly released a possible motive in the shooting.
Barry Abdul, the manager of the Classic Cab Co., told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2018 that Webb had been driving for the company for three years. He said Webb worked during the day but had volunteered to work the night of the shooting because the company didn’t have enough drivers.
Abdul said that Webb was always willing to help out and took breaks only to eat, rest and feed his pets. According to his Facebook page, Webb had a dog and two pythons.
Webb graduated from Perquimans County High School in Hertford, his Facebook page said.
Moore is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
