WINSTON-SALEM — A man was shot in the abdomen at Rupert Bell Park in Winston-Salem Sunday night.

Devontae Henderson, 26, of Winston-Salem was found shot on the basketball court off Mount Zion Place and File Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Henderson is in surgery and is expected to be OK.

Henderson was unable to provide any details about the incident at this time and no witnesses to the incident could be located.

The investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

