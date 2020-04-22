A Winston-Salem man died Wednesday after his SUV ran off Old Salisbury Road and crashed, authorities said.
Michael David Kestner, 52, of Riley Forest Court was found dead inside his 1994 Chevrolet SUV, Winston-Salem police said. Officers have notified Kestner's relatives of his death.
The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road. Police said the northbound SUV went off the road to the right for unknown reasons, and then struck a guy wire and telephone pole before stopping in a field.
Officers have temporarily closed the 2900 block while repairs are being made to the telephone pole and utility lines.
Kestner's death is the city's fourth traffic fatality this year, as compared with five fatalities during the same period in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
