A Winston-Salem man died Friday after crashing his motorcycle head-on into a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Gumtree and Ivy Yokeley Roads, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Daniel Hughes, 19, was driving his motorcycle southwest on Gumtree Road in excess of 100 mph when a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a lawn care trailer made a left turn onto Gumtree from Ivy Yokeley, Trooper Kendall Englund said. 

Hughes tried to go left of center in order to avoid the Chevrolet, but instead struck the Suburban head-on, Englund said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Waldo Lambeth, was not injured. Englund said Lambeth won't be cited, as witnesses and the investigation into the crash determined Hughes to be driving over 100 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit.

