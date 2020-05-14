A Winston-Salem man was convicted Thursday on charges that he physically abused his infant son, resulting in rib fractures and other injuries.
Isaiah Joshue Hairston, 25, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to three counts of felony child abuse by reckless act or grossly negligent omission. Hairston was initially charged with three counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury.
Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court gave Hairston three consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of two years and three months to a maximum of five years in prison.
Due to COVID-19, the hearing was done differently. Morgan, Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious and Jason Whitler, Hairston’s attorney were in Courtroom 3B, but Hairston entered his guilty plea via video from the Forsyth County Jail. Morgan asked Hairston a series of questions to ensure that Hairston was waiving his right to physically appear in court.
Chavious told the court that the incident was reported to the Winston-Salem Police Department on April 15, 2018. On that day, Hairston’s son was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with a swollen right arm that doctors later learned was fractured. The boy was 5-weeks-old at the time.
Hairston and the boy’s mother, Nicole Marie Foster, did not provide doctors an explanation for how the boy became hurt. The boy had been sleeping in the same bed as his parents, which medical experts advise against because it could lead to a child being accidentally smothered to death, Chavious said.
That might have explained the fractured arm, but skeletal exams and other tests soon revealed other injuries, Chavious said. That included two healing rib fractures, a skull fracture and two instances of bleeding on the brain, which is officially known as a subdural hematoma.
Dr. Meggan Goodpasture, a child abuse expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, was consulted and determined that the injuries were non-accidental, Chavious said. Forsyth County Child Protective Services and the Winston-Salem Police Department were both called in to conduct investigations.
Hairston told police that his son was in bed when he heard a popping sound but the child did not cry. Foster told police that Hairston had picked up the child when the popping sound happened. The next day, they saw that the right arm was swollen and took the boy to the hospital, Chavious said.
Chavious said in court that after Hairston had accepted the plea arrangement, she received a statement from Foster through Foster’s attorney, Stacey Rubain. Foster said in the statement that Hairston had physically abused her and had forced her to lie to police. She also said that she saw Hairston handle his son roughly.
She said Hairston told her that he had abused the child but she did not see that abuse directly, Chavious said.
Chavious said that because of COVID-19, police had a difficult time doing any investigation into Foster’s statement, which would have included going to the jail and interviewing Foster. The jail has limited visitation to the jail due to the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Whitler, Hairston’s attorney, said Hairston has no prior felony criminal convictions.
“I think it’s a situation where you have a young father and a young mother and he didn’t have the proper tools to raise a child,” he said.
Hairston, Whitler said, is already seeking parenting classes and other things that will make him a better father.
But Chavious said Hairston didn’t immediately tell doctors and law-enforcement what caused the injuries to his child. And the child’s injuries indicate that the abuse wasn’t a one-time instance, she said.
“It appears by the state’s review that this child was abused the entire time he was on the planet,” Chavious said.
Foster is charged with three felony counts of child abuse and is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
