A Winston-Salem man stabbed his girlfriend 11 times because he thought he was cheating on her, posted a video admitting what he had done on Facebook and then drove his girlfriend's car head-on into a tractor-trailer in an attempt to kill himself, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Ross Weathers IV, 35, of the 1900 block of Bedford Street, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.
Judge Kevin Bridges of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Weathers to a minimum of four years and 10 months and a maximum of six years and 10 months in prison.
Ebonee Sade Burnette and Weathers had dated for several years and had a son together, Assistant District Attorney Ben White said.
On July 29, 2019, Burnette arrived at her home with a male friend and her son. White said Weathers was already in the house, but Burnette didn't know it.
Burnette went into the kitchen. Weathers, White said, came out and stabbed Burnette nine times in the back, once in the arm and another time in the chest. Burnette fell to the ground, and Weathers kicked her several times, including in the face.
In a victim impact statement, Burnette wrote that Weathers stomped her in the face and caused one of her eyes to shut. She was taken to the hospital and has fully recovered, White said.
Afterward, Weathers posted a video on his Facebook page. He said when he saw Burnette with another man, he blacked out and stabbed her 30 times.
"Hopefully, she's (expletive deleted) dead," he said in the video, according to White. He also indicated that he was going to commit suicide.
Soon after posting the Facebook video, Weathers drove Burnette's car along U.S. 64, crossed the centerline and ran into a semi-truck head-on, White said. Weathers was treated and released from a local hospital. He told Davie County Sheriff's deputies and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol that he was trying to kill himself after he had committed a "passionate" crime.
He is facing a pending charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and several other misdemeanor charges in connection to the crash.
Burnette came to the hearing but had to leave the courtroom because she did not want to be in the same room as Weathers.
Burnette's mother told Bridges that her daughter is traumatized by what happened. The mother also said the whole incident has traumatized her as well, leading to a mental breakdown.
She said one of her older daughters was murdered years ago.
Jason Whitler, Weathers' attorney, said his client suffers from bipolar disorder. He said he has remorse for what he did and accepted responsibility for his actions early on in the investigation.
Bridges ordered Weathers to not have any contact with Burnette.
