A Winston-Salem man was convicted on charges that he sexually abused an 8-year-old girl in a hotel bathroom.
William G. Flores, 52, with no permanent address listed in court documents, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of attempted statutory sex offense with a child by an adult offender and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He had initially been charged with first-degree statutory sex offense with a child.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Flores to a minimum of 10 years and four months and a maximum of 13 years and five months in prison. Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
Two sign-language interpreters were used during the nearly two-hour hearing because Flores is deaf, illiterate and does not know English. One interpreter translated English into sign-language and the other interpreter translated the English into Spanish sign-language for Flores.
Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said the abuse was reported to the Winston-Salem Police Department on Feb. 25, 2017. Flores and the girl’s mother had been dating. The mother dropped the girl and her 3-year-old sister off at an auto shop where Flores worked.
Flores took the girls to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway without the mother’s knowledge. Later, the mother went back to the auto shop to pick the girls up and when she found that they were not there, she tracked them down at the hotel.
When she went to the hotel room, she saw the girl in wet clothes coming out of the bathroom, followed by Flores.
The girl later told police that Flores had molested her while she was in the shower, including touching her genitals, Chavious said. The 3-year-old girl corroborated her sister’s story, Chavious said.
Flores told the girl to not tell her mother about what happened and that if she did, he would go to jail, she said.
Chavious said that surveillance video showed Flores and the girls going to the hotel. The girl also recorded partial video of Flores in the hotel’s bathroom. When Flores was arrested, he was wearing the same clothing he wore at the hotel, Chavious said.
The girl’s mother read a statement that the girl wrote. The girl said she has had a hard time since the alleged abuse happened. She doesn’t like to sleep alone or be in the bathroom alone.
She doesn’t trust men because of the abuse and is frightened of Flores. But this is one thing she does know, according to the statement.
“This is not my fault.”
