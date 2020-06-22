A Winston-Salem man convicted in 2013 of hitting a 7-year-old girl with his car is now accused of ramming two police cars with his vehicle when officers tried to arrest him.
Edward Rashad Lee Fulks, 25, of Lexwin Avenue in Winston-Salem, was indicted Monday on numerous charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. He was also indicted on felony flee or elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, being a habitual felon and various other drug charges.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 9. Officer J.P. Anderson of the Winston-Salem Police Department was investigating a report of stolen property and had attempted to detain Fulks on the 1000 block of Charles Street. Fulks was accused of having an iPhone, valued at $1,000, that had been reported stolen, the indictments said.
Fulks was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, and according to the indictments, he rammed his car into two police cars. One was driven by Anderson and another was driven by Officer R.C. Burns.
In November 2013, Fulks pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run with injury, felony passing a stopped school bus and misdemeanor driving without a license. He was given a suspended sentence of 6 months to 17 months and placed on supervised probation for two years.
Patrick Weede, who was then a Forsyth County prosecutor, said in court that on Jan. 7, 2013, Kelly Seannee Smith, a second-grader at Gibson Elementary School, was crossing North Cherry Street to get on the bus. Fulks went around a car in front of him and hit Kelly with the passenger-side mirror. The bus’ cross arm was down and the lights were flashing, Weede said in court.
Kelly was struck in the face and the neck, and the mirror was knocked off Fulks’ vehicle. Kelly was not seriously injured. At the time of the incident, Fulks was 17 and attended North Forsyth High School. Fulks was driving to school.
Kerry Smith, Kelly’s father, talked to the Winston-Salem Journal in 2013 as part of a series about cars passing stopped school buses. He told the Journal that he had complained several times that the school bus stop near his house was dangerous.
Kerry Smith later filed a lawsuit against Fulks and the owner of the car that Fulks was driving, Deborah Fryer. The lawsuit was eventually settled for $81,000.
According to the latest indictments, Fulks’ driver’s license had been revoked at the time of the March 9 incident.
He also had been previously convicted of felony elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
