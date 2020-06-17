A Winston-Salem man was arrested on charges that he shot another man in the leg, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Robert Farris III, 51, of the 1100 block of Montgomery Street, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
Winston-Salem police officers were called at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday to 3600 South Main Street on a reported shooting. Farris and Tywan Leander Brown, 21, of the 2300 block of Quinn Forest Way, had been involved in a fight at the parking lot of a Speedway gas station. Police said Farris pulled a gun and fired it one time. A bullet struck Brown in the leg, police said.
Brown went to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Farris stayed at the scene, police said.
Farris was given a $20,000 unsecured bond.
