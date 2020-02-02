generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday in the death of a Statesville woman last month.

Statesville Police arrested Jhammar Vernon Bowen, 28, of Winston-Salem, in connection with the death of Shana Nicole Harmon, 25, of Statesville. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond, according to a news release from the Statesville Police Department.

Bowen is the second person arrested in Harmon's death. On Jan. 23, Statesville Police arrested Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver and charged him with murder. 

Winston-Salem Police, Greensboro Police and the State Bureau of Investigations are among the agencies that worked with Statesville Police. Investigators in Statesville received numerous tips from people. 

