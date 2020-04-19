Winston-Salem Police have arrested Lairy C. Rose of Winston-Salem on drug-trafficking offenses and other crimes.
Rose’s charges include two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Rose, 38, of Legacy Park Lane, is in the Forsyth County jail. His bond is set at $500,000.
His court date will be May 8.
