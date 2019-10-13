A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday on drug charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, according to an arrest warrant.
Ramaad Rashab Pettus, 29, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to keep and sell a controlled substance and the possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance on a property within 1,000 feet of a school, among other offenses.
The arrest documents state that Pettus kept and maintained an apartment in the 900 block of Highland Avenue that was used for keeping and selling heroin, marijuana and ecstasy pills.
Pettus is in the Forsyth County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000. His court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.
