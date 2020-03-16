The Winston-Salem Journal office at 418 N. Marshall St. is temporarily closed to the public as a precaution to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
If you need to contact the Journal, here is a list of contacts:
Customer service for subscribers: 336-727-7462.
Advertising: 336-727-7212, 336-727-7471 or 336-727-7498. Email: jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com, cbarber@wsjournal.com or ladkins@wsjournal.com.
Legal advertising: 336-727-7053 or legal@wsjournal.com.
Obituaries: 336-727-7398 or obits@wsjournal.com.
News: 336-727-7307 or news@wsjournal.com.
