20151031w_biz_building (copy)

The Winston-Salem Journal office is temporarily closed.

 Journal staff photo

The Winston-Salem Journal office at 418 N. Marshall St. is temporarily closed to the public as a precaution to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

If you need to contact the Journal, here is a list of contacts:

Customer service for subscribers: 336-727-7462.

Advertising: 336-727-7212, 336-727-7471 or 336-727-7498. Email: jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com, cbarber@wsjournal.com or ladkins@wsjournal.com.

Legal advertising: 336-727-7053 or legal@wsjournal.com.

Obituaries: 336-727-7398 or obits@wsjournal.com.

News: 336-727-7307 or news@wsjournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments