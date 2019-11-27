Winston-Salem Police are investigating after someone shot up a house in the 2900 block of Gilmer Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police went to the home after getting reports of gunshots in the area, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
Someone, or a group of people, did a drive-by shooting on the home, Dorn said, shooting it at least four times. Two elderly women were inside the home during the shooting, Dorn said.
It's unclear why the home was targeted, and Dorn said police have no suspects in the shooting.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 336-773-7700.
