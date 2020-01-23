A house on East 21st Street caught fire Thursday morning displacing one person, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Firefighters went to the home at 1530 E. 21st St. at 6:06 a.m. after getting a call about a fire in progress. Videos posted to the fire department’s Twitter account show bright, fiery flames coming from the back of the house and on the home’s back porch.
Engine 3 helmet cam video. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/0BAaVBCwKE— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 23, 2020
One video, which came from a helmet camera, shows fire close to what appears to be a propane tank. In total, 14 fire units responded to the scene.
The fire was under control around 7 a.m., according to fire officials. The Red Cross is assisting one person displaced in the fire.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze. The house fire is the third in two days. A fourth fire, involving a railroad car at Ingredion wet corn-mill, also happened Wednesday.
