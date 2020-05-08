Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership have announced a small business relief program to give grants of up to $5,000 to locally-owned small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups said that small businesses with one to three employees could get up to $2,500, and that businesses with four or more employees could get up to $5,000.
“This is important given the tremendous impact of the COVID virus,” said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown group. “But people also need to know that our downtown businesses have had a tough year-plus because of the Business 40 closure.”
Noting that the effort is accepting donations, Thiel said that the program can be a “great avenue to help us support the business community.”
To be eligible for a grant, businesses must have been in business before Jan 1. 2019, located in Forsyth County and locally owned. The businesses must have physical locations and can provide retail sales, good or services. The business must have five or fewer locations.
Full details for businesses are available at www.winston-salem.com.
The sponsoring organizations said funding priorities would include, but not be limited to businesses that were deemed non-essential when stay-at-home orders were issued, those owned by women and minorities and businesses affected by the Business 40 closure.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem, said Friday afternoon that he had already gotten 13 applications for the grants, which are being funded by private contributions.
“Our goal is to raise as much money as possible to help our small businesses as much as we can,” Owens said. “However much we give is not going to be sufficient to help and save every business.”
Owens said business owners are excited about the chance to reopen, “but are concerned to do it in a safe way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.