Organizers have postponed the annual Greek Festival in Winston-Salem because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to be held May 15-17 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at 435 Keating Drive. The church announced the festival's postponement on its Facebook page Monday.
"The Greek Festival has been postponed until September," Johnny Kortesis, a co-chairman of the event, told the Winston-Salem Journal.
Organizers hope to decide on a September date to hold the festival within in a couple months, Kortesis said.
Nearly 25,000 people attended the three-day event last year at the church, Kortesis said. The festival, which features Greek food, culture and music, began in 1990.
Organizers are expecting a similar attendance at the festival this year, said Father Constantine Shepherd, the church's assistant priest.
"We will see what happens in September," Shepherd said. "We are like everybody else. We are seeing day to day how things are occurring."
The festival serves a fundraiser for several charitable organizations, and it helps the church, Shepherd said.
Forsyth County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its largest daily jump since the pandemic began. The overall total has climbed to 178.
Shepherd said he wasn't aware of any case of the coronavirus among the 435 families who attended the church.
The number of deaths from the virus remain at five in Forsyth County. A group of 114 people have recovered from the virus, Forsyth County health officials say.
That leaves 59 people in Forsyth County with active coronavirus infections.
Statewide, 9,142 cases were reported as of Monday morning, up from 6,764 a week ago. There have been 306 deaths statewide, up from 179 a week ago.
"We were looking forward to another successful year," Shepherd said of the festival. "We still hope for that, but it depends on what happens."
