Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to announce next week what high school graduation ceremonies will look like during this time of social distancing.
In April, the district formed a Graduation Task Force, made up of students, parents, counselors and other school leaders, to come up with ideas to celebrate graduation for the class of 2020.
The first graduation, for seniors at the Early College of Forsyth, was set to be Thursday at Joel Coliseum. The majority of schools was set to graduate the weekend of June 12-13.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said a decision may come as early as Monday.
Districts from across the state are trying to figure out how to celebrate their seniors in a safe environment in lieu of a traditional ceremony.
In Forsyth County public schools, most graduating classes and their guests pack into Joel Coliseum or the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex for a succession of graduations, an idea that is certain to be scrapped given the continued spread of the new coronavirus that has already led to the cancellations of many senior milestones including prom and senior awards ceremonies.
Stokes County polled its seniors, giving them a number of options on what they wanted for a graduation ceremony, ranging from a drive-through graduation to a social distancing graduation that would have involved healthcare workers taking every attendees temperature. About 75 percent of the voting seniors voted to postpone a commencement ceremony until Aug. 1, which would depend on state and local authorities granting permission for such a ceremony.
In Davie County, seniors will also be polled this week on graduation options with school officials expected to make a decision next week, Superintendent Jeff Wallace told the Davie County Board of Education on Tuesday.
Wallace told the board that he is in regular contact with superintendents across the state about commencement ceremonies.
“We want to make a decision so people can plan,” Wallace said. “This is on top of a lot of people’s minds.”
