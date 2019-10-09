A Google Chromebook laptop overheated and caught fire Wednesday morning at Lewisville Elementary, according to an email Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools sent parents.

No one was injured in the fire, and authorities are investigating what caused the computer to overheat, the email said. The laptop model is used by students across the district. As a precaution, the school system is removing that model from service.

All Chromebook use by students and school staff will be suspended until the district's technology staff can determine if they are safe for use.

WSFCS is holding a press conference at Lewisville Elementary at 1:15 p.m. to address the fire and possible next steps. 

The Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.

