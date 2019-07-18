Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington said Thursday that he will retire at the end of his contract on Aug. 31.
“It has been my great pleasure, and distinct honor to serve the students, schools, families, this community, and fellow colleagues,” Simington said. “In the meantime, as we move toward a new school year, we will continue to make preparations so that the 2019-20 school year will be the best yet in WS/FCS.”
Simington, who was named the school district’s interim superintendent in late February, has spent most of his more than 30 years in education with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Before becoming interim superintendent, he had served as deputy superintendent since 2016. Prior to that, he was the assistant superintendent for Instructional and Student Services and the chief academic officer. He has been in multiple roles during his tenure, starting as a school counselor.
Story developing...