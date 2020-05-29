Seven new principals and one new head administrator were announced Friday by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Nancy Martinez is the new principal at the Career Center. She will replace Chris Nichols, who moved to Atkins High School earlier this year.
Shaunne Hall will replace the retiring Donna Horton-Berry as the principal of Carter High School.
Jennifer Swofford will be the new principal of Cash Elementary School, replacing Alicia Bailey, who moved to Petree Elementary School earlier this year.
Cassandra Dobson will be the principal at Diggs-Latham Elementary School, replacing the retiring Ted Burcaw.
Marquita Johnson will be the principal at Mineral Springs Elementary School, and Kelly Campbell will be the new principal at Mineral Springs Middle School, each replacing Debra Gladstone, who filled dual roles at Mineral Springs and has since moved to Old Town Elementary School.
Keisha Gabriel will be principal at Winston-Salem Prep, replacing Reggie Hunt, who has left the school system.
Additionally, Caleb Angelo has been named the new executive director of child nutrition for the school system, taking over those duties from Lauren Richards, who became the system’s chief operating officer for operations earlier this year.
