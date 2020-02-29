Winston-Salem firefighters are battling a house fire on Homestead Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department's Twitter account.
Working house fire on Homestead Lane. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/hC5o6wqdj9— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 29, 2020
Heavy, thick smoke can be seen pouring out of the home in a video posted to the department's twitter account.
This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will update it as new information becomes available.
