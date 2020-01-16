Reynolds Park Road water rescue

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted out this picture of a car fire rescue crews pulled from a body of water near Reynolds Park Road.

 Winston-Salem Fire Department

The Winston-Salem Fire Department pulled an SUV out of a body of water early Thursday morning off of Reynolds Park Road, according to a tweet from the department.

Initially, firefighters thought they were performing a water rescue of someone trapped in the car, but the car was actually empty, according to the fire department.

It's not clear how the car ended up in the water to begin with.

