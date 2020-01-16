The Winston-Salem Fire Department pulled an SUV out of a body of water early Thursday morning off of Reynolds Park Road, according to a tweet from the department.
Water Rescue: Reynolds Park Road. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied. We want to thank E11, L2, L14, R1 B2, Safety 3, WSPD, FCEMS and FCSD for the efforts#wsfire.194 pic.twitter.com/VZIvVJmnRx— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 16, 2020
Initially, firefighters thought they were performing a water rescue of someone trapped in the car, but the car was actually empty, according to the fire department.
It's not clear how the car ended up in the water to begin with.
