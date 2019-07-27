A Winston-Salem doctor, Anne Litton White, has been issued a criminal summons on a misdemeanor charge of making false statements on an insurance claim application.
Meanwhile, White is awaiting the second of two N.C. Medical Board hearings into her professional conduct, currently set for Oct. 17 in Raleigh.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
The summons for White was issued May 13 by the criminal investigation unit of the N.C. Insurance Department. The summons lists the offense as taking place Jan. 11.
White's court appearance at Forsyth County Courthouse initially was set for May 28, but was postponed until Tuesday.
According to the summons, White filed a claim of $28,327 to Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. for reimbursement for a piece of equipment reported as damaged and considered as a financial loss. White also claimed a loss on equipment upgrades and installation costs.
Insurance investigator B.E. Maness reported the claim contained false information, including citing damages to equipment that was determined to be "in proper working condition."
Hartford Accident & Indemnity said it spent $900 on investigating the claim, which it did not pay.
The father-son attorney team of Dan Blue II and Dan Blue III, who represented White in the first Medical Board hearing, could not be reached for immediate comment on the insurance case.
The second Medical Board hearing is set to take place almost a year after it was originally scheduled for Oct. 18, 2018.
Brian Blankenship, the board’s deputy general counsel, said in his Sept. 21, 2018, delay request that he had received “additional information and intends to issue a second amended notice of charges and allegations” against White.
Since delaying the second hearing, the board has not disclosed the second amended notice, or indicated when it would be made public.
The second hearing is expected to center on three allegations against White’s practice: having 40 containers of expired medication and solutions that were more than 10 years old; having an unlicensed physician assist White with a procedure; and a patient who wanted a tattoo removed filing a complaint that he or she had been burned because the setting on a laser was alleged to have been set too high.
It is the fifth time White has been subject to a Medical Board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2017.
Her license has been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018. Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.
The latest suspension was handed down by the board in June 2018 following an intense two-day hearing.
A charge of unprofessional conduct was at the heart of the medical board’s notice in which it decided on a summary judgment against White.
The N.C. Medical Practices Act defines unprofessional conduct, in part, as “departure from, or the failure to conform to, the standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice, or the ethics of the medical profession, irrespective of whether or not a patient is injured thereby, or the committing of any act contrary to honesty, justice or good morals.”
That notice listed charges and allegations, among them that White reused syringes and dermatological products on multiple patients. Those actions would violate state medical standards.
White also was accused of giving her approval to keep, for months and in non-biohazard settings, small plastic bags of human fat and blood that had been drawn during liposuction procedures. Employees complained of a sickening smell as the residue decomposed over time.
The board determined that White acted with unprofessional conduct in not meeting acceptable standards for medical care at her practice.
The board did not determine she acted with “immoral and dishonorable conduct” with her practices and procedures during a period from June 2014 to February 2018.
The board gave White an indefinite suspension, but chose to issue a stay outside a 20-day active sentence.
Blue II said in June 2018 that White has chosen to comply with the decision and that the 20-day active suspension was acceptable in that the board recognized White’s efforts to resolve the concerns the board had expressed.
Among previous charges raised against White was that she marketed herself as a board-certified dermatologist when she wasn’t, and that she used medications that at the time the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hadn’t approved.