A Winston-Salem doctor, Anne Litton White, is facing a second criminal summons on misdemeanor charges of making false statements on two insurance claims.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
The summons for White was issued Jan. 22 by the criminal investigation unit of the N.C. Insurance Department. The summons lists the offense as taking place Jan. 4, 2019.
She is facing one charge of insurance fraud and one charge of attempting to obtain property through false pretense.
The department had issued an unrelated criminal summons May 13 for alleged insurance fraud occurring Jan. 11, 2019.
White is set for a court appearance on the latest criminal summons at 9 a.m. Feb. 6 in Forsyth County Courthouse. She could not be reached for immediate comment on the latest that summons.
Insurance investigator B.E. Maness said in the summons that White filed a claim for $580 to Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., the insurer for the Two Men and a Truck office serving Winston-Salem. The claim was about glass damage to a Zimmer Cyro cold therapy system. Gallagher estimated it spent $402.53 to investigate White's claim.
Maness reported White's oral statement to the insurer "contained false and misleading information."
White also filed a claim with Gallagher for two Samsung Galaxy Cameras 2's, one Bose Sound Link Mini and damages to an exam table. The value of those products was estimated at $1,529.97.
White claimed the items were lost or damaged. Maness said White filed her claim "with the intent to cheat and defraud to obtain insurance monies" from the mover and its insurer "by means of a false pretense, which was calculated to deceive and did deceive."
In the earlier case, White filed a claim of $28,327 to Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. for reimbursement for a piece of equipment reported as damaged and considered as a financial loss. White also claimed a loss on equipment upgrades and installation costs.
Maness reported that claim also contained false information, including citing damages to equipment that was determined to be “in proper working condition.”
Hartford Accident & Indemnity said it spent $900 on investigating the claim, which it did not pay.
White's court appearance for the first criminal summons has not been held yet. It has been postponed at least twice since May.
"The decision as to whether to consolidate the current charges with the previous charges will be made by the Forsyth County district attorney," Insurance Department spokesman Barry Smith said. Jim O'Neill, the Forsyth district attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment about his plans on the White charges.
White has been the subject of several investigations into her medical practice by the N.C. Medical Board.
On Oct. 9, White agreed to pay a $1,000 fine to resolve a more than two-year board investigation.
The fine, and a requirement for White to continue to comply with an August 2018 consent order, represented a settlement that averted another hearing into her professional conduct.
It was the fifth time White has been subject to a Medical Board notice of charges and allegations; the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2017. The potential hearing in October was continued three times from the initial Oct. 18, 2018, date.
Her license has been suspended for a combined 110 days since 2004, the last times from May 7-16, 2018, and from July 16-26, 2018. Her practice has been operational since the second suspension ended.
One hearing before the medical board centered on three allegations against White’s practice: having 40 containers of expired medication and solutions that were more than 10 years old; having an unlicensed physician assist White with a procedure; and a patient who wanted a tattoo removed filing a complaint that he or she had been burned because the setting on a laser was alleged to have been set too high.
Another notice of allegations listed charges that include White reusing syringes and dermatological products on multiple patients. Those actions would violate state medical standards.
White also was accused of giving her approval to keep, for months and in non-biohazard settings, small plastic bags of human fat and blood that had been drawn during liposuction procedures. Employees complained of a sickening smell as the residue decomposed over time.
Among previous charges raised against White was that she marketed herself as a board-certified dermatologist when she wasn’t, and that she used medications that at the time the Food and Drug Administration hadn’t approved.
