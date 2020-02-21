A man robbed a Speedway convenience store and gas station Friday morning at gunpoint, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to the store, located at 4019 Reynolda Road, at 3:17 a.m. after getting a call about a robbery there.
Moments before, a man wearing dark pants, a black jacket and a black toboggan came into the store brandishing a handgun, police said. The robber approached a store worker at the drink cooler and demanded they go to the front counter and open the register, police said.
The worker complied, and the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He left on foot, running northeast, police said. There were no injuries.
Police describe the robber as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
Friday’s robbery is the third armed robbery at this particular Speedway store in the last year.
In March of 2019, police investigated after a man with a knife robbed the store. About a month later, in April, a man with a handgun robbed the store.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Friday morning’s robbery to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
