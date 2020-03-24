With the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in Forsyth County, the city of Winston-Salem has closed City Hall and the Stuart Municipal Building to most outside visitors, effective today, Wednesday.
The city is also ordering non-essential employees in those buildings to stay home and work from home to the extent possible. The city has bought additional software licenses to allowthem to do so.
Essential city services, including police, fire, sanitation, water and sewer treatment, traffic signals, and the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, will continue to operate as normally as possible, officials said.
The city’s COVID-19 task force, made up of the city’s senior staff members, recommended that non-essential personnel stay home, Mayor Allen Joines said.
“Keeping as many people as we can out of the workplace will assist our effort to maintain essential services,” Joines said, “because there will be that many fewer people coming in contact with our essential personnel.”
Existing permit appointments with the city’s inspections division will be honored, officials said.
People who need to interact with city departments should do so through City Link or the city;s website. Payments can be made online, over the phone through City Link, and at the drive-thu windows at the Stuart Building, 100 E. First St., and the Black Phillips Smith Government Office, 2301 Patterson Ave.
At this point, the city’s sanitation department is maintaining the regular trash-collection schedule. City residents should roll out their garbage, recycling and yard-waste cards as usual. Carts should be left at the curb until they are emptied, in case collection crews encounter delays.
Joines urged city residents to take seriously the precautions recommended by public-health officials.
“Social distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That is why we are taking the extraordinary step of keeping all non-essential employees out of the workplace,” he said. “But we can’t do it alone. We need all our citizens to take it seriously, too. Stay home if you’re sick. Wash your hands frequently. Cough in your elbow. Remember, we are all in this together.”
