Winston-Salem officials figure to save about $2.5 million by issuing new bonds to refund a number of older bonds issued in previous years, with the measure gaining unanimous approval by the Winston-Salem City Council Monday night.
The council also postponed the due dates for payment of taxi and beer and wine licenses, a measure taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic here.
The council voted to issue $30.5 million in what are called general obligation refunding bonds, in order to pay off bonds issued in 2008, 2010 and 2012.
The $2.5 million in savings come about because of current market conditions allowing a net savings of that amount in interest costs, the city said.
The council also voted to issue the last of 2014 bonds approved by voters and part of the 2018 bonds similarly approved, in a bond sale totaling $65.5 million.
The council also voted to issue $1.84 million in park and recreation bonds and $5 million in street and sidewalk bonds, under a procedure that allows the city to issue bonds without voter approval based on the amount of bonds previously sold.
The street and sidewalk bonds will go toward financing previously approved projects to widen Meadowlark Drive ($3 million) and replace the Novack Street bridge ($2 million).
The park and recreation bonds are for various maintenance needs.
The vote was unanimous to extend the deadline for paying beer, wine and taxi licenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business that need beer and wine licenses now have an extension on the terms of their licenses to Aug. 1.
City officials said about 400 licenses issued each year and due for renewal on April 30 raise about $8,200 in revenue, but some businesses had asked for a delay this year.
Taxi licenses normally due June 30 are now due Sept. 1. The licenses from five companies raise $2,000 for the city.
Zoning matters also were resolved in Monday’s meeting, which was held electronically because of coronavirus restrictions.
The Winston-Salem City Council approved a rezoning request on Monday that will allow Carter G. Woodson School to build a small cafeteria near the existing charter school buildings.
Planning documents said the new school cafeteria would be on the north side of Goldfloss Street and measure 3,510 square feet. An unoccupied commercial building on part of the site would be demolished to make way for the new cafeteria building, planners said.
Council approval was unanimous. South Ward Council Member James Taylor praised the work the school has done in transforming lives and said the school has also been a good neighbor to people in the residential community nearby.
The city council also approved a rezoning request on Monday that will allow the construction of a self-storage business on almost 3 acres of mostly vacant land on Peters Creek Parkway near Wilshire Golf Club.
The storage business would be located at 3775 Peters Creek Parkway, with Ray and Sallie Edwards Investments LLC making the request.
According to planning documents, two self-storage buildings totaling 86,800 square feet would be constructed on the site, which presently has some parking but is otherwise undeveloped. The plans also would allow for a future expansion of 8,080 square feet.
Planners said the developers have agreed to put evergreen plantings on the sides of the buildings that face nearby residential development.
Taylor said the storage business is badly needed in that part of his South Ward. The site is at the far southern reaches of the city near the Davidson County line.
Growth plans for the area recommend commercial development.
