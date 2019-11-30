Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo 

 ananaline

A Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon, sending 10 people to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, said Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Vince Rega.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

There were 19 people on the bus, and one person in the car when the two vehicles collided, Rega said. Nine people from the bus and the driver of the car were injured.

Investigators are working to reconstruct the crash, but it appears the two vehicles collided while turning, Rega said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments