Winston-Salem Christian School announced Thursday it has purchased property at 3665 N. Patterson Ave. as the future site of the school.
The school's new home is the site of the former Woodland Baptist Church and Woodland School. Winston-Salem Christian plans to move into the building at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, marking its 41st year in existence.
The school, previously affiliated with Winston-Salem First, has to vacate its current building at the end of the current school year when its lease with Wake Forest University expires. Wake Forest bought the school building and the neighboring church from Winston-Salem First in January.
A filing on the Forsyth County Register of Deeds website listed that the school paid Woodland Baptist $1.95 million for the property, which was listed as containing six tracts.
On Dec. 5, Woodland Baptist re-purchased the property from New Jerusalem Holdings LLC for $1.95 million, about 17 months after selling it to the same group for $2 million.
Winston-Salem Christian School has a fundraising goal of $1.5 million in order to pay for renovations to the HVAC system, flooring, plumbing, and computer and phone systems, as well as security systems at the North Patterson location, according to Head of School Bryan Wolfe.
In the immediate future, the school is in need of $300,000 to ensure its new building is ready for students in August 2020.
Winston-Salem Christian had planned to move into the site for a while, publicly announcing such a move in April, according to previous Journal reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.