HanesBrands, the Winston-Salem headquartered global apparel manufacturer, will begin producing cotton facemasks in some of its Latin American factories as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came today during President Donald Trump's press briefing about the new coronavirus and the federal government's response.

The company has joined a cooperative consortium of other major apparel manufacturers led by Parkdale Mills America that are dedicating manufacturing capacity to meet the U.S. need for masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a spokesman for HanesBrands.

HanesBrands is not producing respiratory masks, but rather a surgical mask. 

The company went from negotiating a contract with the federal government to beginning production in less than a week, according to a spokesperson.

Made from United States-grown cotton, the masks are being produced in HanesBrand sewing facilities in El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. These factories would normally produce t-shirts, underwear, socks, sweatpants and sweatshirts. 

At peak output, the company expects to produce about 1.5 million masks a week. 

