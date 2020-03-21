HanesBrands, the Winston-Salem headquartered global apparel manufacturer, will begin producing cotton facemasks in some of its Latin American factories as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came today during President Donald Trump's press briefing about the new coronavirus and the federal government's response.
The company has joined a cooperative consortium of other major apparel manufacturers led by Parkdale Mills America that are dedicating manufacturing capacity to meet the U.S. need for masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a spokesman for HanesBrands.
HanesBrands is not producing respiratory masks, but rather a surgical mask.
The company went from negotiating a contract with the federal government to beginning production in less than a week, according to a spokesperson.
Made from United States-grown cotton, the masks are being produced in HanesBrand sewing facilities in El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. These factories would normally produce t-shirts, underwear, socks, sweatpants and sweatshirts.
At peak output, the company expects to produce about 1.5 million masks a week.
