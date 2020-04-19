For Winston-Salem attorney Eric Ellison, the recent death of his mother due to COVID-19 is a crushing blow to his family.
“My brothers and I just never thought of us existing without our mother present because she was a part of our DNA, the fabric of who we were,” Ellison said.
Clida Cora Martinez Ellison died in Detroit, Mich., on March 26 at age 82.
In February, she had undergone surgery to have her gallbladder and a portion of her colon removed because of cancerous polyps, her son said.
While in recovery, she took a turn for the worse and returned to the hospital on March 20.
Her son said the COVID-19 symptoms happened fairly quickly.
“It was just so unfortunate because she died by herself,” said Eric Ellison, referring to hospital restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic that did not allow family members to be present.
He said his family was not able to hold a funeral at the Catholic church their mother attended in Detroit.
“We just basically had a small service at the funeral home,” Ellison said. “It was just the nuclear family. We practiced social distancing.”
At the gravesite, only three family members were allowed to attend the actual burial.
The circumstances were just mind-boggling to Ellison.
“It was so unfortunate that COVID captured this woman who was so full of life,” Ellison said. “She died under these circumstances that just were not befitting of who she was.”
Full of zest
Clida Ellison was born and raised in Natchitoches, La.
In 1959, she visited a cousin in Detroit, where she met Dr. Leonard Ellison Sr., a psychiatrist.
After a month of dating, the couple married and was together 60 years.
In addition to Eric Ellison, who focuses in the practice areas of real estate and criminal law, and is a former chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, the Ellisons had four additional boys: Dr. Leonard Ellison Jr., a medical doctor in Michigan; Brian Ellison, the pastor of a church in Detroit and an attorney; Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota; and Anthony Ellison, an attorney in Boston, Mass.
Clida Ellison was her husband’s office manager for about 25 years in Detroit.
“Then my father had a stroke in 1996,” Eric Ellison said. “He has been bedridden ever since.”
After her husband’s stroke, Clida Ellison took care of him as well as an older sister-in-law, and went on to receive a master’s degree in social work.
She worked with youth convicted of sex crimes for the next 25 years until her death.
“She was so funny….She loved her family. She loved her Creole roots and was so proud of her family and her children and her community,” Eric Ellison said.
Eric Ellison and his brothers grew up on Creole dishes such as gumbo made by their mother.
“She was the best cook I’ve ever known,” he said.
His mother appeared on the Cooking Channel a while back in an episode of “My Grandmother’s Ravioli,” previously hosted by Mo Rocca, now a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning.
At family gatherings, everybody congregated in his mother’s kitchen.
“The family came back to Detroit every Thanksgiving, every Christmas and during the summer … to visit our parents and be together,” he said.
Through his own grief, he has realized that a lot of his friends are also mourning the loss of parents because of COVID-19.
“So many of us are going through this same experience,” he said.
Although the cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina are not as high as they are in Michigan, Eric Ellison encourages people to take this virus seriously, saying it “will kill you and your family members.”
“It is frustrating,” Ellison said. “In Detroit, Michigan, where that city is under siege right now with COVID, everybody has a mask on. Everybody is wearing gloves. They are losing people, just large numbers daily in Detroit.”
