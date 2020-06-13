An apartment fire Friday night in the 800 block of W. 14th Street left one person dead and displaced two others, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The fire started sometime before 10 p.m., and the fire department reported it under control at 10:40 p.m., according to its Twitter account.
Originally, the fire department reported a person had been rescued from the apartment and was being treated by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.
In a later tweet, the fire department reported a person had died, and two people in an adjacent apartment were displaced due to fire damage. It's not clear if the person rescued and the person who died are different people.
The Winston-Salem Journal will update this story as new information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.