An apartment fire Friday night in the 800 block of W. 14th Street left one person dead and displaced two others, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire started sometime before 10 p.m., and the fire department reported it under control at 10:40 p.m., according to its Twitter account.

Originally, the fire department reported a person had been rescued from the apartment and was being treated by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services. 

In a later tweet, the fire department reported a person had died, and two people in an adjacent apartment were displaced due to fire damage. It's not clear if the person rescued and the person who died are different people.

The Winston-Salem Journal will update this story as new information becomes available.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments