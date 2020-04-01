A Wilkes County resident died Tuesday from COVID-19, according to the Wilkes County Health Department.

The deceased was in their 60s, according to the health department. The person's death is one of at least four reported Tuesday. A Forsyth resident, a Guilford resident and a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy also died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"On behalf of the Wilkes County Local Health Department and government, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family”, Rachel Willard, Wilkes Health Director, said in a statement. “This unfortunate situation is a reminder that we should follow the stay at home order and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk and who are most vulnerable.”

The Wilkes Health Department isn't releasing any further information about the deceased.

At least 11 known deaths in North Carolina are blamed on COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state health department reported at least 157 hospitalizations in the state because of the virus. There are more than 1,500 cases in the state.

