LaToya Cobb chose her words carefully. She’s had time for reflection since her husband was shot to death by a co-worker with the city’s sanitation department, and she wanted her thoughts to come across clearly.
She wants people to know something of the man she loves, of course. Those things are easy to discuss; recalling the good times, precious memories of raising a family, put a smile on her face during a very dark time.
But there’s more that she needs to say.
Difficult though it may be, Cobb also wants people — strangers who perhaps have heard only a cursory account — to know something about the way Terry Cobb Jr. died in a spasm of workplace violence at the Johnson Municipal Services Center.
Her idea — her hope — is that by sharing such things, maybe, just maybe, someone else won’t find themselves where she is, feeling what she’s feeling, heading into a new year and trying to make sense of tragedy.
But where to begin?
“I hate it,” Cobb said. “My best friend, lover, husband, protector, father of my children … he’s gone. Over something so senseless.”
Workplace violence
By now, most of the city knows the basics about what happened to bring LaToya Cobb to this point.
Early Dec. 20, about 6:30 on a Friday morning, a man armed with two handguns barged into a breakroom at the Johnson Municipal Center and shot 48-year-old Terry Lee Cobb Jr. at close range.
A second sanitation department employee, Curtis Peterson, 60, was wounded. Police chalked his injuries up as “collateral damage.” Terry Cobb was the only person targeted directly.
The gunman, 61-year-old Steven Dewayne Haizlip, ran outside the building after the shooting and lay in wait for the police officers he knew would be responding quickly and in large numbers.
When police arrived, Haizlip raised a weapon and fired at uniformed officers. One, Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan, was struck twice. Force was answered with overwhelming force; Haizlip died where he fell.
The whole thing was over in a matter of minutes, and what happened next amounted to confusion and chaos as investigators worked to sort fact from fiction and pry truth from rumor.
At the Cobbs’ house, meanwhile, the fog of an early morning was lifted by disbelief as Cobb learned what was taking place.
Terry Cobb, as he almost always did in the pre-dawn darkness of a work day, kissed his wife, told her that he loved her and asked her to call him when she woke. “It was 5:24. He was out the door,” Cobb said.
The next thing Cobb remembers, the phone was ringing. Her husband’s former supervisor, recently retired, a father figure to Terry and godfather to two of the Cobb’s children, was on the line.
“He said ‘Come down to the yard. Get yourself together,’” Cobb said.
The kids were still asleep, she said, and she didn’t understand at first. The oldest is 20, the youngest 13. But she didn’t want to leave them in bed.
“I said, ‘Just get Terry to call me,’” Cobb said. The answer was direct. “He can’t.”
Then she understood. “I thought they were resuscitating him,” she said. “I guess it was shock. I was numb.”
What happened next only made a tragic situation worse.
Cobb said she rushed to the city yard and gave her ID to a police officer stationed at the front of the Lowery Street property.
“I sat outside the gate from maybe 10 after 7 until maybe 9:30, 9:45,” she said. “No one came out to talk to me. Nobody.
“I wanted to get to my husband. But I had to wait.”
Damon Dequenne, an assistant city manager, wrote in an email Tuesday that official notification of next of kin varies by circumstances.
“This incident required a search of the entire facility to verify that no other assailants or victims were present,” he wrote. “In addition, maintain the integrity of the crime scene and having positive identification of the victim are paramount before notification can be made. Next of kin notifications are made as soon as possible once all the other necessary processes and procedures allow for us to do so.”
Still, even in the confusion, it doesn’t seem much to ask to have someone in an official capacity looking for a new widow or standing ready to console a confused 44-year-old sitting alone and scared for hours just a few steps from where her husband had been slain.
Rumor-mill kicks in
Investigators, obviously, were swamped. A workplace shooting of this magnitude, on city property, that left two city workers dead — one at the hands of police — demanded answers. Quickly.
The eyes of the nation, if only for a nanosecond, would be on little old Winston-Salem.
Rumors and third-hand information, as they tend to do, flew. And much of the “information” was incorrect.
At a news conference that afternoon, officials reported that Haizlip and Terry Cobb had some sort of long-standing disagreement, a feud of sorts, which had boiled over the previous afternoon.
“There wasn’t a disagreement, a feud or whatever,” Cobb said. “Haizlip was driving too fast and Terry told him to slow the truck down. That was it.”
Cobb reeled off the top of her head the names of the other members of her husband’s crew. She said they’d all been to her house and recounted what happened.
Terry Cobb was a heavy equipment operator; he was working the mechanical arm of a brush collection truck that Thursday afternoon.
In doing so, stabilizing arms come out of either side of the truck to steady it for moving unwieldly, heavy loads.
Haizlip, her husband’s crew members told her, was supposed to be three blocks away but had driven his truck too fast and too close to where they were working. And Terry Cobb Jr. was not happy about it.
“They started arguing about it. I’m sure (Terry) said some choice words,” Cobb said. “He could be direct.”
The city, through Dequenne, declined to comment on that aspect. “Once the investigation has been completed, we will determine what comments, if any, we are able to make at that time,” he wrote in an e-mail.
One thing Cobb will not abide is the rumor, still in circulation, that her husband spat on Haizlip.
“I’m tired of people saying that Terry spit on him,” she said. “If nothing else, I know my husband. He’s straight up. … Anybody who knows Terry knows he’s not a spitter. That’s not his character. He’d just hit you.”
Either way, an argument over erratic and careless driving, is that worth a man’s life?
Last moments together
As you’d expect, the days after Terry Cobb’s murder have been a blur for his family and friends.
One minute, a wife is getting an early-morning kiss goodbye and the next, she was trying to hold her family together and plan a funeral —less than a week before Christmas.
The night before Terry Cobb died, he and his wife took the family out to celebrate the 13th birthday of Bryce, their youngest. “It was the last time he saw his dad,” Cobb said.
The boy and his father had a special bond. Bryce, who has cerebral palsy and survived an operation in 2012 for a brain tumor, talked to his dad about “guy stuff” — fast cars and motorcycles.
Bryce’s operation prompted Terry Cobb to give up his own motorcycle. He loved it, but he knew he couldn’t take any chances. Doctors had told the family that the surgery carried risks.
“They said it could be like handing us a baby back, like we had to start over,” Cobb said. “But by the grace of God, he woke up walking and talking.”
She shared that story for a very specific reason. She wants people to know that experience, difficult and frightening, will help her deal with this one.
“I do know the Lord and what he will provide,” she said.
The weekend immediately following Terry Cobb’s death was particularly rough. They had planned on doing their holiday shopping and putting up a tree. The spirit of the season was extinguished by a phone call.
“We didn’t do Christmas,” Cobb said. “How do you put it? It wasn’t a good time. Just a dark cloud over all of it.”
For now, Cobb will try and focus on the good times and precious memories. She opened her conversation about her husband by talking about the cruises they’d taken in recent years and the fact that Terry liked surprising her with jewelry.
She laughed when asked about a nickname of his, “Boo-Boo,” that appeared in his obituary. “That came from before I knew him, from his friends growing up,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to call him that.”
To provide for his family, Terry Cobb worked two jobs. Many days, he’d leave the city yard and go directly to UPS, where he was a part-time driver.
For fun, he loved to dance and just about any kind of music you care to name. The Eagles were a particular favorite. Jazz, too.
“Oh, what’s his name? I can see his face,” Cobb said, trying to recall a particular artist her husband enjoyed. “If I had (Terry’s) phone, I could tell you. But the police still have it.”
That was the only point during a 45-minute conversation where she came close to losing her composure.
“I broke down in the mall getting his suit,” Cobb said. “He had a suit, but I wanted him and Bryce dressed alike. And I’m sitting there, thinking ‘I’m wearing a black dress for my husband’s funeral. This is not what I should be doing.’”
Coping with grief
If she had let her emotions flow again, it would have been completely understandable. But Tuesday morning, in a conference room at the law firm of Crumpler, Freedman, Park and Witt, was neither the time nor the place.
That was a time to talk about what her family had lost, what they’ll need to do to move ahead and to speak for her husband.
“I do all my own legwork,” she said. “I wasn’t going to let it all linger on. The way I felt — the way I feel — is that this was senseless and could have been prevented.”
She said that the Monday after her husband’s death, she went to City Hall to check into Terry Cobb’s benefits.
Specifically, a death benefit; there was a funeral to plan — and pay for — and time was at premium.
“I feel like maybe they didn’t know what to say or hadn’t discussed it,” she said. “Or maybe they just didn’t know how.”
Questions will arise again and again in the coming weeks and months on whether supervisors intervened the day it happened in the dispute between Haizlip and Cobb or whether a workplace shooting could have been stopped.
“We’re not prepared to comment on this until the Police finalize their investigation,” Dequenne wrote. “Additionally, this information would also be part of the personnel files of Mr. Cobb and Mr. Haizlip, and thus, not subject to public disclosure.”
City employees, Dequenne wrote, are all given some training about conflict resolution and personal security upon hire and during orientation.
As for the new year and the days immediately following, Cobb said she will stay busy trying to keep her kids occupied and as positive as possible.
“I feel sorry for both families,” she said of hers and that of Steven Haizlip. “Somebody else lost a husband, too. I’ve made a peace with myself. God drove me in the right direction. I can’t go to heaven if I hold a grudge and hate somebody.”
She’s trying to impart that same attitude to her children, too.
“I have forgiven him (Haizlip), but I can’t forget,” she said. “You can dislike it. I don’t understand, and I probably never will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.