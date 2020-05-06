Refro mask

Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, has produced a mask to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus. Around 60,000 masks will be provided at no cost to low-income residents through faith-based organizations in and around Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Whole Man Ministries will give out free masks, food boxes, toys and household goods from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 3916 Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem while supplies last.

The drive-through event is open to the public, especially those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, said Bishop Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries.

People do not have to get out of their cars.

“We are able to provide this kind of support to the community by way of the COVID-19 Relief Fund provided by Winston Salem Foundation and others like Amazon, Walmart, Love Out Loud, Flow Automotive Companies,” Washington said.

Whole Man Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit, recently held a similar event in which the organization served 1,000 people, Washington said.

“Traffic was a mile long,” he said. “The need is great.”

fdaniel@wsjournal.com

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments