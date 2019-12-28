Thanks to a couple rounds of court-ordered redistricting, many Forsyth County residents found themselves in new General Assembly or federal congressional districts for the upcoming 2020 election cycle.
But not to worry: The upcoming 2020 Census will require lawmakers to do another complete makeover in a year or so.
The fun got started on Sept. 3, when a three-judge panel rejected the state's legislative districts as a case of "extreme partisan gerrymandering" meant to help the electoral chances of Republicans.
The newly-drawn districts in some cases bore little relation to the former ones. N.C. House District 74, which had looped around the northern fringes of Winston-Salem, landed over in the southwestern corner of the county.
District 75, which had stretched across the south, moved over to the east. District 73, a Yadkin County district that reaches into Forsyth, swapped eight precincts around Lewisville for 11 different ones in northwestern Forsyth. The changes were not as dramatic for the centrally located 71st and 72nd.
The changes were big in the N.C. Senate as well. The 31st District, which had basically been a suburban district arcing around central Winston-Salem, became an eastern Forsyth district with a southwest peninsula connecting to Davie County. The new 32nd included western Forsyth and parts of central Winston-Salem.
The net result of all the shuffling around was that a political analyst found District 74 in the House and District 31 in the Senate more competitive but still leaning Republican.
The bigger change was in Forsyth County's fate in the U.S. Congress.
Formerly part of the 5th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold extending west to the Tennessee border, Forsyth County found itself split between a new 6th and 10th.
The 6th, which includes most of Winston-Salem, is packaged with all of Guilford County and has a strong Democratic tilt. The 10th, with parts of western and northern Forsyth, is an elongated district that reaches from Rockingham County on its northeast side to Lincoln County in its southwest. It is a likely Republican district.
Whether a Forsyth County resident could win in either district remains to be seen, although it won't be for lack of trying: The filing period found Forsyth residents ready to contest both districts.
Forsyth has only 33% of the residents of the 6th and a little less than 15% of the 10th. In the 6th, N.C. House District 72 Rep. Derwin Montgomery and Ed Hanes, the former representative of district 72, both Democrats, signed up to run. In the 10th, Forsyth County Republican Ralf Walters tossed his hat into the ring.
