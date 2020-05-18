Staying at home, social distancing and wearing face masks have been some of the biggest responses to the coronavirus crisis.
But how about buying a business during a pandemic when a lot of companies are closed or going out of business?
Who does that?
Amalia Nappo, a fitness instructor, did. In April, she became the owner of Tinderbox Fitness for Women, a for-women-only gym at 690 Jonestown Road, Suite 200, in the 690 Jonestown Center.
“Most people would think, ‘Are you crazy, in the middle of a crisis?’” Nappo said.
But she is looking beyond the present moment.
Ahead, she sees great opportunity.
Judy Ward, who is going into her third year as a fitness instructor at Tinderbox, said she was sad when she heard Tinderbox might close its doors because she has become friends with a lot of participants there.
But happiness and excitement set in when she found out the business will continue.
She said the fitness center provides an encouraging environment for women as well as a family-oriented atmosphere.
“It’s such a nonjudgment zone,” Ward said. “It feels like home.”
Tinderbox Fitness has been under different names and ownership over the years.
The women’s fitness business began as “Ladies Workout Express” in 1991 in a different Jonestown Road location.
Helen Naples bought the business in 1992. She changed its name to “Women’s Wellness & Fitness” and moved it to the Pavillions Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in 1997. In 2003, Women’s Wellness & Fitness moved to its current location on Jonestown Road and became Tinderbox Fitness Center in 2018. The business was most recently owned by Laura Miller.
Nappo, who has worked in the fitness industry since 2010, is a former instructor at Tinderbox. She previously owned her own fitness studio called Fitness A to Z in Lexington.
She said she was upset when she heard that the previous owner was going to close the business.
“Not only was it a place for me to teach, but it was also a facility that I’d become pretty much part of a family,” Nappo said.
She said Miller told her that the shopping center’s property-management staff had asked her if she knew of someone who would possibly buy the business and move it into the fitness center’s space.
“Because they didn’t want this space that has been there for 15-plus years to just close,” Nappo said.
Nappo entered into discussions with the property- management staff about potential ways to keep the business alive and afloat.
“We’re basically kind of blindfolded because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of months or the next year when doors open,” she said. “What is it going to look like?”
But she believes she and the property management staff are on the same page.
“We are very positive and we think that there is a great opportunity for the business to flourish over time,” Nappo said. “That’s pretty much where we’re at right now.”
Kerri Humphrey, property manager for 690 Jonestown Center, said that the majority of the seven businesses in the shopping center are family-owned small businesses and just three of them were able to continue to operate when people were first asked to shelter in place.
“Going through this pandemic, we knew heading into it with the stay-at-home order that the businesses here were going to struggle,” Humphrey said.
She said the landlord felt compelled to work with the small-business owners and help them get through this tough time, including urging them to apply for coronavirus-relief business loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Humphrey said that once ownership of Tinderbox changed from Miller to Nappo, property management’s main goal was to work with Nappo to get the business back up and going.
“Tinderbox has such a huge following,” Humphrey said.
She said that the shopping center is managed as a small community and its management wants everyone to work together so that everyone can thrive.
“We don’t want any business to lose their business aspects through this pandemic,” Humphrey said. “I’ve seen where so many restaurants and stuff are closing for good, and it’s just absolutely heartbreaking.”
Moving forward
Like a lot of businesses, Tinderbox Fitness is waiting for the day when government officials give the go-ahead to reopen their doors.
She is happy that fitness centers will be in Phase 2 of North Carolina’s plans to reopen the state economy, but said that it is unfortunate that some businesses are having a hard time amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Gold’s Gym at 420-R Jonestown Road, which is less than a mile away from her fitness center, recently announced it will not reopen.
For now, Nappo’s fitness center’s classes are being streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Tinderbox offers more than 40 group fitness classes per week, as well as equipment such as cardio machines, treadmills and bicycles.
Programs include functional fitness and dance format fitness. Classes range from yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba to boot camps and strengthening classes.
All the classes are specifically tailored for women.
“That’s what makes us different from the rest of the facilities,” Nappo said.
Plans are to keep all the current classes, but offer additional ones such as nutrition classes.
“It’s going to revolve around wellness, health and fitness,” she said.
