Having the White House’s coronavirus task force expressing concern about Forsyth County’s surge in COVID-19 cases does not signal there is a local hot spot, according to local and state health officials.
However, it does place Forsyth, Alamance, Mecklenburg, Durham, Wake, Duplin, Lee and Johnston counties in a select group of communities cited by Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force’s response coordinator.
Birx expressed her concerns June 5 to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, in a phone call that Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper made public Monday.
“She was sharing her concerns about North Carolina’s accelerating trends in the wrong direction, which is why we need to be incredibly vigilant in our actions and we also need to be sure, as I said in my remarks, that we are ramping up testing,” Cohen said this week.
“Conversations with our federal and state partners (have) guided our thinking on which counties to partner with first.”
Other areas Birx has mentioned in the past month as sites of concern include Los Angeles, Washington,Baltimore, northern Virginia, Chicago and Minneapolis.
Unfortunately, having the attention of the White House task force does not appear to be translating into gaining additional coronavirus resources even as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is concentrating more resources into the eight counties.
“Frankly, the numbers are changing so often; so are those needs in terms of surging resources,” Cohen said.
“So, we’re trying to build better muscle here at the state, as well as in our local communities, to make sure that we have the ability to surge resources, move them around to places that may need them.”
Surge of cases
North Carolina is becoming noted increasingly in multiple media reports for its surge of cases, along with Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
On Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest national and state level COVID-19 forecasts that are based on a review of 17 separate federal and university research initiatives.
“The state-level ensemble forecasts suggest that the number of new deaths over the next four weeks in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, North Carolina, Utah and Vermont will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks” according to the CDC forecast.
According to DHHS, there were 473 deaths in North Carolina just between May 9 and June 7. As of noon Saturday, there had been 1,104 deaths statewide.
Thirteen of the forecasts “assume that existing control measures will remain in place during the prediction period, while the remaining forecasts “make different assumptions about how levels of social distancing will change in the future.”
“Forecasting teams predict numbers of deaths using different types of data (e.g., COVID-19 data, demographic data, mobility data), methods, and estimates of the impacts of interventions (e.g. social distancing, use of face coverings).
Not leveling off
The N.C. COVID-19 cases and deaths counts were 12,997 and 533, respectively, on May 8 — the start of the Phase One reopening of the state’s economy.
The cases and deaths counts were at 22,725 and 746, respectively, on May 22 — the start of the Phase Two reopening.
As of noon Saturday, the cases and deaths counts were 42,676 and 1,104, respectively.
For Forsyth, the cases counts were 369 on May 8, 894 on May 22 and 2,128 as of Saturday. The deaths counts were five on May 8, nine on May 22 and 25 as of Saturday.
Cohen said June 1 that the sharp increase in Forsyth cases is related to more testing occurring in the county and the Triad, the increase in individuals moving around more since the Phase One reopening, and “targeting areas where we are likely to see more positive cases.”
It’s been 20 days since Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy began May 22.
Cooper said state health officials say they monitor data metrics and benchmarks over a rolling 14-day period “to get a true read of what is happening.”
“The White House coronavirus task force, I’m sure they have data sets that they pull together and counties that they watch,” Cohen said.
“We were appreciative of the call to say ‘Hey, we’re concerned, here are some counties of concern you should think about.’ We were already there in terms of thinking how do we surge resources.”
Strategic monitoring
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state’s upward trend in cases, hospitalizations, percentage of positive cases and deaths continues to present a challenge to Cooper and state health officials.
Cohen said DHHS reviews its COVID-19 data and those from CDC.
“Each of them sort of see the data puzzle a little bit differently, so we wanted to make sure we were incorporating what they may be seeing that maybe our data isn’t showing us,” Cohen said.
“These eight counties are really a first step, so I don’t want folks to over-read that these counties did anything wrong.
“There’s been really good and hard work going on,” Cohen said. “All it means is that we want, as a state, to be working with them in partnership to surge additional resources as we go here.”
Joshua Swift, Forsyth’s health director, said Thursday that his conversations with DHHS officials have been more about “how to be more efficient and strategic with our testing.”
Swift defined strategic as targeting areas where there is less access to testing, and finding ways to prevent exposure within communities with a high case count.
Swift stressed that no COVID-19 test is perfect, and represent just a moment-in-time, rather than a guarantee of being positive or negative.
“We have told them of our need for more testing supplies for ourselves and our partners,” Swift said.
Concern grows
Birx is not the only out-of-state health official to express concern about Forsyth’s significant uptick in COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia disclosed its latest modeling, which continues to show that as communities relax social distancing — measured as increased travel to non-essential businesses — they are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections.
The group cited clusters of communities in North Carolina and South Carolina, such as Forsyth, “are beginning to show signs of heightened risk, increasing the researchers’ concern for a regional second wave in the Southeast.”
“We’re still monitoring Forsyth County for potential resurgence of COVID-19 over the next four weeks,” said Lauren Walens, PolicyLab’s strategic operations and communications director.
“We should start to see any impacts from the protests across the country in one to two weeks’ time.”
There are many factors may be contributing to projected increased risk for transmission in these areas, such as Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Columbia, S.C., and Greenville, S.C., said Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.
Those factors include: the inability to lower case counts; poor vigilance among community members in masking and hygiene; inadequate protection of locations at high risk for local outbreaks, such as nursing homes and prisons; and reopening too quickly.
“There’s growing risk in Greenville and Columbia, S.C., and Charlotte and Winston Salem,” Rubin said.
“It’s these types of indicators that tell us which areas may be headed for a second wave of coronavirus cases and crisis.”
More testing
Swift said the inclusion of Forsyth among those counties listed for concern was not surprising in part because it is the state’s fourth largest county. He said the recent uptick in testing has led to an increase in cases.
“We are trying to do more testing and focus on those areas where there are gaps,” Swift said.
Swift said he is not aware of any new outbreaks among large employers, whether in Forsyth or outside the county where residents commute to work, such as the Tyson Foods facilities in Wilkesboro.
Forsyth health officials confirmed in early May there have been at least 70 local residents testing positive for COVID-19 related to Tyson.
Swift said contact tracing in Forsyth is being conducted primarily by county public health and other county government employees, along with contract employees from nonprofit Community Care of N.C.
He said there are about 100 individuals providing tracing through those groups.
“We need to reopen, but we have more possibility to catch this virus, so people need to be more vigilant when they are out in public,” Swift said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.