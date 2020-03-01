Otis Attucks left his lab coat behind on Wednesday to talk to around 50 students at Whitaker Elementary School about an ancestor who played a well-known part in the American Revolution.
Attucks, a research scientist, shared information about his great-great-great-great-grandfather, Crispus Attucks, who is considered to be the first person killed in the Boston Massacre in 1770, making him the first casualty in the American Revolution.
The Boston Massacre was a skirmish between British troops and a crowd in Boston, Mass., in which five civilians died.
“He was a sailor,” Attucks said of his ancestor. “They (civilians) were protesting against taxes levied by the British, and a lot of tension had built up during this time because of that. One night on March 5, 1770, they’d pretty much had enough. A British soldier was hit. Some stories say they were throwing snowballs, some say a wood stick hit the solider and then they fired on the crowd. And Crispus Attucks was the first to die.”
Students from Barbara Kibler’s kindergarten class and their fourth-grade reading buddies from Deneia Attucks’ class sat quietly with their eyes focused on Attucks as he provided a bit of background passed down through family history about the elder Attucks. Deneia Attucks is Otis Attucks’ wife.
Crispus Attucks was born in 1723 in Framingham, Mass. His parents were Prince Yonger and Nancy Attucks.
Attucks told the students that Yonger was an African said to have been of royal blood, and his wife, Nancy, was a Native American woman of the Wampanoag tribe.
As a sailor, Crispus Attucks “traveled back and forth along the coast,” Attucks said. “They said he traveled to the Bahamas and it was said he had gone to China.”
Around the time of his death, the elder Attucks, who would travel to North Carolina and South Carolina over the years, was said to have come back to North Carolina.
Attucks said that Crispus Attucks had three children but he has found only one name through his research — Clifton, a son.
During the talk, Kibler presented a slide show to give students more information, including writings about the Boston Massacre and pictures of a U.S. Mint commemorative coin that features Crispus Attucks. She also recorded the talk for a video.
“This is something that can be shown to other students in the county and they can learn,” Kibler told the children.
Several students had questions, including fourth-grader Rihanna Smith who wanted to know the names of Crispus Attucks’ children.
Rihanna, 10, said she enjoyed Attucks’ visit to the school.
“I enjoy black history because my mom always talks about it,” Rihanna said.
She was surprised that Crispus Attucks was on a coin but said it was “cool.”
Sharon Creasy, Whitaker Elementary’s principal, said after Attucks’ talk, “I love that students can make a connection with history in such a personal and relevant way.”
She said that Attucks, who is also the director of translational medicine for VTV Therapeutics in High Point, is quiet and reserved but charming to talk to and a “super role model.”
“He has also come on our career day and talked about being a research scientist.”
Deneia Attucks said that it’s important for children to know as they grow up that history is all around them, that black history is American history.
“That’s an intertwined story,” said Deneia Attucks. “We, as African Americans, participated in all of the things that they learn about every day in social studies and history class. To have someone who can come and give them that is important.”
Otis Attucks said he wanted to visit the school during Black History Month.
“I do have this history to share, and I have two boys,” he said of his sons Julian, a fourth-grader at Whitaker, and Owen, a ninth-grader at Atkins High School.
He said he believes that it helps students to have a living person visit the school to talk about history and heritage.
“Even though I’m not Crispus, I think it allows them to connect to the story with someone who is a descendant,” he said.
