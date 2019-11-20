Spin scooters

Spin scooters sit in a line outside the Journal offices at the corner of Fifth and Spruce streets.

 Cassandra Sherrill/Journal

Downtown Winston-Salem is missing one of its staples this week, as electric scooters have vanished from the streets, seemingly overnight.

The scooters, which could be seen nearly everywhere downtown, had become a popular and economical choice to scoot through downtown. So why did they just vanish this week? Will they ever come back?

Worry not, because the scooters are simply undergoing routine maintenance, according to a spokesperson from Spin, the company that owns them.

“We are performing a routine maintenance check on our vehicles,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Journal. “We will return within the next few days. We look forward to continuing to serve the city.”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments