In observance of the Good Friday holiday, garbage collections scheduled for Friday will take place on Monday.
Recycling collections will not be affected.
Yard waste collections have been suspended.
City offices will be closed, but CityLink, 311, will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist residents.
Forsyth County offices will also be closed Friday.
