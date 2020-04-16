What you’ll need

  • Sewing machine
  • 100% cotton quilting fabric, washed, dried and pressed (important for shrinkage and cleanliness)
  • Scissors or rotary cutter
  • Iron
  • Sewing pins or sewing clips
  • Cording material (such as 3/16th-inch synthetic cording, shoelaces, clothesline, drawstring cording or paracord
  • Pen
  • Metal for nose piece (such as thin gardening wire, pipe cleaners or metal bag ties
  • Small pliers
  • Material for filter (such as non-fiberglass HVAC filter with the metal and cardboard carefully removed)

