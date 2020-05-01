By now you’ve probably heard the news: After quickly closing their campuses and moving classes online earlier this spring, a lot of U.S. colleges and universities have said in recent days that they’re planning to reopen for the fall semester. Or they’ll probably be open, or they’re leaning that way, and things might work a little or a lot differently in the fall, or not, maybe.
There’s a lot of higher ed bet-hedging at the moment — some schools are pushing that decision into the summer — and who can blame them? No one can predict with any certainty whether COVID-19 will fade away by fall or come roaring back to life like a football team fighting for a bowl bid.
But what will reopened colleges look like in the fall? That's the question that no one in higher ed can seem to answer at the moment.
Over the past couple of weeks, I've seen a bunch of institutions say that they intend to open campus for the fall semester. But to paraphrase this Chronicle of Higher Education story, they could change their plans and might very well take extra to-be-announced precautions against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine or more robust and reliable testing.
One of the bigger institutions to announce an intent to reopen was the UNC System, which on Wednesday put out a letter from interim President Bill Roper: "I expect to reopen our campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester and look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall." The chancellors at UNCG and N.C. A&T both sounded similar notes of hope and caution in letters Wednesday to their campus communities. "UNCG expects to open our doors and arms to our students on campus, in person, this fall," UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam wrote. "We will have to make some realistic adjustments, of course."
Wake Forest University, High Point University, Elon University and GTCC are among the area schools planning for an in-person start to their fall semesters in August. N.C. State University, East Carolina University and UNC-Chapel Hill sent similar signals before the official word came down from the system office in Chapel Hill.
Nationally, it's the same story. The Chronicle of Higher Education (a running list) and Inside Higher Education (this story published Wednesday) are both tracking the fall semester plans of a number of U.S. colleges and universities whose spring semesters were disrupted by COVID-19. "Planning to resume," "intend to resume" and "optimistically planning" are the words that dominate the Chronicle's list. A few are saying that they won't announce anything official until later on.
Colleges are wading through a deep pool of options as they try to envision their fall semesters. The UNC System will let its chancellors decide the details for each campus, but Roper said that the UNC System schools "might consider staggered or shortened academic calendars, while others may take action to reduce student density in campus housing and classrooms."
Inside Higher Ed last week came out with a list of 15 (!) possible scenarios ranging from “back to normal” to “fully remote,” which is how most schools finished their spring semesters. Other options might include starting late, reducing the number of on-campus courses, bringing all students back to campus but teaching them virtually, inviting only first-year students to campus and have everyone else take classes online, and so on. The possible permutations seem almost endless, and it's clear even now that the fall semester on one campus could look a lot different from that of a campus next door or across town.
The Gordian knot that colleges and universities are trying to untangle is this:
How do you enforce social distancing on a college campus, one of the most crowded spaces in modern America? College campuses are dense by design.
It’s one thing to try to dodge other shoppers at the grocery store. It’s completely another to steer clear of other people in a lecture hall, student center or cafeteria.
A Washington Post higher ed writer put it this way on Twitter:
Disclaimer: The following applies only to the residential college world.... I have a hard time wrapping my head around the idea of enforced social distancing in fall among 17-21-yr-olds who, right now, are starved for contact with friends and ANY social life.— Nick Anderson (@wpnick) April 29, 2020
In this widely circulated letter, Purdue University president (and former Indiana governor) Mitch Daniels laid out some steps the Indiana university might take this fall. Among them: test students and employees before and after they return to campus; quarantine on campus people and close contacts who test positive for the virus; have some employees work remotely; and minimize contact between people older than 35 and those younger than 35. Daniels noted in his letter that roughly 80 percent of Purdue’s community is under age 35 and the coronavirus “poses close to zero lethal threat to them.” Doctors might disagree with the use of any particular age as a dividing line between safe and not, as the Washington Post reported this week. A columnist for the Indianapolis Star, meanwhile, called Daniels’ plan to separate older (faculty and staff) and younger (students) members of the Purdue community “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”
If schools do open their doors in the fall, things will get complicated very quickly, Chancellor Harold Martin told N.C. A&T trustees last Friday. Will universities have to enforce social distancing? Will people be required to wear masks on campus? Will universities have to test all students and employees for COVID-19? And if social distancing remains in place, how can you house students safely? If you reduce the number of people in residence halls, where do all of those displaced students live? How do you enforce social distancing in classrooms? In dining halls? And how much online education do you offer?
“We’re managing through these tough discussions at this moment,” Martin told his board. “Every one of our (UNC System) universities is doing so. … How we will accommodate instruction (and) engagement will be informed by a variety of factors.”
With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise, maybe the better question to ask at the moment is this: Should colleges reopen in the fall? Can they ensure successful teaching and learning and service and research as well as the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff if they try to operate more or less as they did a year ago?
Let's be clear about something: Without question colleges and universities are under enormous amounts of financial pressure to return to normal — or to something as close to normal as they can — as quickly as they can do so.
College leaders are worried about the future of their institutions. In a survey conducted this month by the American Council on Education, one of the nation’s leading higher ed associations, most of the nearly 200 college and university presidents polled said enrollment (86 percent) and long-term financial viability of their institutions (64 percent) were their top two concerns. (Mental health of students, by the way, came in fifth, while employee mental health was ninth. Concern over the physical well-being of either group apparently either wasn't asked or wasn't answered.)
There's more: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday downgraded the outlooks from stable to negative of 117 public and private universities because it believes revenue lost from coronavirus closings will put "greater pressure on those schools with limited revenue and expense flexibility, lack of liquidity or balance sheet cushion, and weaker fundraising capabilities." Eight North Carolina schools, including Guilford College and Winston-Salem State, were among those downgraded. The ratings agency also gave the same stable-to-negative outlook downgrades to privatized student housing projects at Appalachian State, Western Carolina and N.C. A&T.
There's still more. In a video last week, Douglas Shackelford, dean of the UNC-Chapel Hill business school, laid out many of the financial and business issues universities are grappling with. (You can watch him here; Shackelford comes in at the 15:50 mark of the video that was put together by the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and its affiliated Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.)
Many schools, Shackelford said, have lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue already from interrupted housing, dining, parking, hotel, theater, conference center and athletics operations. Labs are closed, which dries up research funding. On-campus conferences and off-campus programs are canceled. Hospitals, a major piece of a lot of large and prominent universities, are losing money because they’ve canceled many routine procedures so they can deal with the pandemic. Endowments are down, and alumni and donors aren’t giving. If colleges curtail operations again in the fall, schools will lose another semester’s worth of revenue. It's a sobering take.
The president of Brown University in Rhode Island cited a similar scenario in the New York Times last weekend to make a case for reopening next semester. “The reopening of college and university campuses in the fall should be a national priority” Christina Paxson wrote, because U.S. colleges employ 3 million people and are major and stable employers in many cities (like Greensboro and Winston-Salem) and states. If colleges don’t reopen in the fall after losing so much revenue in the spring, she added, it “would be catastrophic, especially for the many institutions that were in precarious financial positions before the pandemic. It’s not a question of whether institutions will be forced to permanently close, it’s how many.”
So what will colleges do? What should colleges do? Nobody in higher ed, it seems, really knows right now.
As Dominique Baker, a professor of education policy at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, told Inside Higher Ed on Thursday: "The reason that we see so many statements that say, 'This is what we plan but we are open to changing' is that so much of this is unknown. The only thing we know for sure is that there is uncertainty."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.