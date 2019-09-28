What was the first interstate?
There are claims for multiple roads being the first interstate. Missouri was the first state to award a contract with new interstate construction funding after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 was passed; it signed a contract for work on I-44 on Aug. 2, 1956. However, construction actually began first on another contract awarded that same day — for I-70 — on Aug. 13, making it the first contract initiated and worked on after the 1956 legislation. Kansas also claims it has the first interstate.
Construction had begun on a section of I-70 near Topeka before the 1956 act was signed, but it was the first section on which paving began, on Sept. 26, 1956. The road opened on Nov. 14. In addition, interstates incorporated some highways that were built long before, such as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, whose first section opened on Oct. 1, 1940. It is sometimes called the "Grandfather of the Interstate System."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.