The CDC is recommending that everyone wear a cloth mask when going out in public. The Manufacturing Development Center at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist, recently conducted tests of about 400 cloth masks made by community volunteers. The tests looked at how well various types of material filtered out particles the size of many viruses and bacteria (0.3-1.0 microns in diameter). The effectiveness of the masks varied widely, with the best reaching 79% filtration — compared to surgical masks at 62% to 65% filtration and N95 masks at 97%. However, according to Dr. Scott Segal, the chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist and the originator of the tests, the worst-performing masks filtered out only 1% of particles. Here are some of the findings and other recommendations from Segal.

